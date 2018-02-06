More information released in Buffalo County fatality accident

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the circumstance of a fatality crash that occurred on Highway 30 west of Kearney around 4:10pm on Monday. Preliminary information indicates a Toyota 4 Runner lost control and crossed into the opposite driving lane where it struck a Kia SUV. Both occupants of the Kia died. They were identified as 27-year-old Keisha M. Wilson and 30-year-old Ryley G. Wright, both of Kearney. The occupants of the Toyota, a grandson and grandfather, were transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan with injuries. They were identified as 33-year-old Brent G. Soneson and 81-year-old Gordon N. Soneson, both of Holdrege.
The Sheriff’s Office says weather and roadway conditions may be contributing factors in the crash. The Buffalo County Attorney has ordered autopsies. A portion of Highway 30 between Eagle Road and Sartoria Road was closed for a number of hours during the investigation.
Members of the Buffalo County Fatality Accident Investigation Team, Kearney Police Department, Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, Buffalo County Attorney’s Office, Air Care and Paramedics of the CHI Good Samaritan Health Systems assisted at the scene.