More information released in weekend Gothenburg accident

Three Gothenburg area residents were injured in a one-vehicle accident two miles east of Gothenburg. Dawson County Sheriff Ken Moody says it occurred at the intersection of Highway 30 and Road 413 around 5:20 am Saturday morning, June 1st.

The vehicle, Chevy Silverado pickup, was southbound on road 413 and didn’t stop for the stop sign. The vehicle crossed Highway 30 south, through the ditch and striking all three railroad tracks. One of the three railroad tracks were damaged enough to require repairs. The vehicle rolled, ejecting two occupants. No seat belts were in use.

All injured were transported by Gothenburg Volunteer Fire Department to Gothenburg Memorial Health. The 17-year-old driver of the vehicle was transferred by life flight to Kearney and a passenger, 20-year-old Julian Smith of Gothenburg, was transferred to Omaha by life flight. A second passenger, age 17, was treated and released. The names of the two juveniles was not being released.

The accident is still under investigation.