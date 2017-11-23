class="post-template-default single single-post postid-274007 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.4 vc_responsive"
More information released on fatal accident near Brady

BY Lincoln County Sheriff's Office | November 23, 2017
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies completed a preliminary investigation which showed a Union Pacific Railroad Train was traveling eastbound around sixty miles per hour. As it approached a private crossing near mile marker 202 on Highway 30 a van drove onto the crossing northbound toward U.S. Highway 30. The train crew advised the vehicle stopped on the tracks blocking the crossing and they could not avoid striking the vehicle.

The male driver of the vehicle was identified as a sixty one year old Nance County resident David Borgheiinck. Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor. No other injuries were reported in the incident. The investigation continues.

