More than 100 pounds of Marijuana taken off Interstate in two stops | KRVN Radio

BY KRVN News | March 11, 2019
Courtesy/ Nebraska State Patrol. Around 80 pounds of Marijuana seized in traffic stop near Sutherland on Friday March 8, 2019.

 

The Nebraska State Patrol pulled more than 100 pounds of Marijuana off Interstate 80 in western Nebraska late last week. The first traffic stop occurred around 4:21pm MT in Kimball County. Around 35 pounds of Marijuana was seized. A 24-year-old North Carolina woman, Kiara Mendez was taken into custody and lodged in the Kimball County Jail.

Late Friday night, a vehicle was stopped for failure to maintain lane near the Sutherland interchange around 10:41pm. A State Patrol K-9 sniff led to the discovery of 80 pounds of “high grade” Marijuana in the vehicle. A 61-year-old Florida man, Stephen DeMilta was taken into custody and lodged in the Lincoln County Detention Center and has since bonded out.

 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
