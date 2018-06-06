More than 100 Seatbelt Citations Issued During ‘Click It or Ticket’

LINCOLN, NE — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol issued more than 100 citations for seatbelt violations during the national “Click It or Ticket” campaign which ran for two weeks surrounding Memorial Day.

The enforcement ran from May 21 through June 3 in conjunction with efforts of numerous other departments around Nebraska and agencies all over the country. The campaign included high-visibility patrols, special enforcement areas, and vehicle checks.

In addition to the 101 seatbelt violations, NSP issued 27 citations for improper child restraint and made 37 arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Troopers also arrested 68 people on drug possession charges and performed 460 roadside motorist assists.

Other statewide enforcement statistics for NSP’s “Click It or Ticket” enforcement include:

101 – Seatbelt citations 27 – Child Restraint citations 1,601 – Speeding citations 37 – Driving Under the Influence 37 – Open Container 23 – Minor in Possession 70 – Driving Under Suspension 60 – No Proof of Insurance 68 – Drug Possession arrests 9 – Stolen Vehicle Recovered 17 – Fugitives Apprehended 6 – Reckless Driving arrests 2,691 – Total citations 460 – Motorist Assists

“Click It or Ticket” was made possible thanks in part to a grant for $28,830 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.