More than 500 LBs of Marijuana Seized in I-80 Traffic Stop | KRVN Radio

BY Nebraska State Patrol | June 12, 2018
Courtesy/Nebraska State Patrol -- 6-11-18

Grand Island, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested one person and seized more than 500 pounds of marijuana following a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

The stop occurred at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Monday, June 11, when a trooper observed an eastbound blue Freightliner with a refrigerated trailer driving on the shoulder near Shelton, at mile marker 290.

Courtesy/Nebraska State Patrol — Moving boxes containing packaged marijuana.  6-11-18

During the traffic stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity. A search of the vehicle revealed 18 boxes inside the refrigerated trailer. The boxes contained several hundred heat sealed bags of marijuana, weighing a total of 530 pounds. The estimated street value of the marijuana is $1.6 million.

The driver, 51 year old Vladimir Javier of Homestead, Florida, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no Drug Tax stamp. He was lodged in Buffalo County Jail.

