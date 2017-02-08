Mormon Island SRA reopens after flood waters recede

LINCOLN, Neb. – Mormon Island State Recreation Area near Doniphan has reopened to the public.
Late last week, an ice jam on the Platte River led to flooding in parts of the recreation area, and the campground lost power. Nebraska Game and Parks Commission officials on Feb. 3 closed the area until further notice.
On Feb. 7, officials decided to reopen the park after flood waters receded and power to the campground was restored.
Just off Interstate 80, Mormon Island is a popular place for fishing and camping. For more information about the park, visit outdoornebraska.gov/