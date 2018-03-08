Morse new Cozad Chamber Director

The Cozad Chamber Board of Directors has announced Karmen Morse as their new Chamber Director. Morse was born and raised in Cozad. Chamber Preseident Lindsay Erickson says Morse is very active throughout the community, having previously served on the Cozad Chamber board, committee member and secretary for the Boy Scout Troop #1189 and the Finance Committee for the Cozad United Methodist Church. Morse is also very active in the Cozad Ambassadors as President. Her hobbies are reading and antique cars.