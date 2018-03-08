class="post-template-default single single-post postid-295761 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
Morse new Cozad Chamber Director | KRVN Radio

Morse new Cozad Chamber Director

BY Cozad Chamber of Commerce | March 8, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Morse new Cozad Chamber Director
Courtesy/ Karmen Morse, Cozad Chamber of Commerce Director.

 

The Cozad Chamber Board of Directors has announced Karmen Morse as their new Chamber Director. Morse was born and raised in Cozad. Chamber Preseident Lindsay Erickson says Morse is very active throughout the community, having previously served on the Cozad Chamber board, committee member and secretary for the Boy Scout Troop #1189 and the Finance Committee for the Cozad United Methodist Church. Morse is also very active in the Cozad Ambassadors as President. Her hobbies are reading and antique cars.

 

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments