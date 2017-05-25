Most fast-growing Nebraska cities are near Lincoln or Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Most of the fastest growing cities in Nebraska are located near the state’s biggest cities of Lincoln and Omaha.

U.S. Census estimates released Thursday show that the town of Hickman just south of Lincoln had the fastest growth rate between 2010 and 2016 at 29 percent. Hickman had 2,109 residents last July.

The next biggest population gain was recorded in the Omaha suburb of Ralston, which grew 23 percent to 7,329.

The state’s largest city of Omaha grew 9.3 percent to 446,970 between 2010 and 2016. Lincoln grew 8.5 percent to 280,364.

Kearney is the only fast-growing city in the state that isn’t near Lincoln or Omaha. Kearney grew 8.9 percent to 33,520.

Nebraska’s population grew 4.4 percent to top 1.9 million last year for the first time.