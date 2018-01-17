class="post-template-default single single-post postid-284607 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | January 17, 2018
Most of ACLU’s lawsuit against Nebraska prisons advances

Lincoln, Ne. —  A federal judge has dismissed portions of a lawsuit that says Nebraska’s overcrowded prisons give inadequate health care, overuse solitary confinement and discriminate against disabled inmates.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska filed the lawsuit in August on behalf of disabled inmates against the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, the State Board of Parole and leaders in those agencies.

The state filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit in November, arguing that the 11 inmates named in the suit lacked legal standing and hadn’t incurred injuries.

U.S. District Judge Robert Rossiter on Tuesday ruled that while the lawsuit can move forward, the state agencies can’t be sued directly.
The ACLU of Nebraska says it hopes to work with officials to improve prison conditions and avoid going to trial.

