Mother and daughter arrested in Gothenburg disturbance

A mother and daughter were arrested following a disturbance in Gothenburg last week. It occurred on Thursday morning around 5:10am as a Gothenburg Police officer was dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of 9th street in regards to a verbal disturbance between a male at his residence and his extremely intoxicated girlfriend. Police Chief Randy Olson says the girlfriend agreed to allow the officer to take her home and she was warned not to return to the boyfriend’s residence.

At 6:47am the officer was once again dispatched back to the residence and another disturbance now between the boyfriend, girlfriend and her mother. When the officer arrived, the female subjects were attempting to gain access into the residence, while the boyfriend was trying to keep them out. In the process, the two females are suspected of causing about $300 dollars damage to the front door and jamb.

After a brief struggle and with the assistance of a Dawson County Deputy, Melissa R. McCoy age 41 and Diane L. McCoy age 61, both of Gothenburg, were arrested and taken into custody for Criminal Trespass, Criminal Mischief, and Resisting arrest. Both subjects were transported and booked into the Dawson County Jail.