Motions heard Monday in Callahan case

Several motions were heard in Dawson County District Court Monday in the Accessory to a Felony case of 34-year-old Melissa Callahan. Callahan is a co-defendent in the murder case of 34-year-old Jose Hernandez that occurred in October 2016. Callahan has pled not guilty and her jury trial had been set for May 9, 2017. Callahan’s attorney Charles Brewster, said there had been a couple of developments and he needs more time to investigate and obtain evidence. Among the issues is a pending report on a psychological evaluation of co-defendent Jose Regalado-Mendez who’s charged with First Degree Murder in the case. District Judge Jim Doyle expressed concern with the approaching 6 month deadline for Callahan’s right to a speedy trial. Judge Doyle said “these cases need to be done with some dispatch”. After Callahan verbally waived her right to a speedy trial, Judge Doyle granted a continuance of her jury trial to August 8, 2017 at 9:00am. A pre-trial hearing in the case was set for July 21, 2017 at 9:00am.

Judge Doyle approved a motion acknowledging Callahan’s ability to pay for some investigation and fees related to her defense. Defense Attorney Brewster has sought the assistance to cover a deposition and some witness fees.

Callahan remains in the Dawson County Jail on $200,000. She could be released if 10% is posted.