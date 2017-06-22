Motor Fuels Tax Rate to decrease by .3 for July 1 through December 31

The Nebraska Motor Fuels Tax rate for July 1 through December 31 will be 27 cents per gallon, down from 27.3 cents per gallon.

The components of the future and current rates include wholesale, variable, and fixed rates. The wholesale tax rate is set depending on the wholesale price of fuel. The variable rate is adjusted to comply with legislative appropriations for roads. The fixed rate is the rate that will increase annually through 2019 as a result of LB610.

Questions regarding the calculation of the variable percentage rate may be directed to the Nebraska Department of Roads at 402-479-4635.