Motorcycle accident claims life in Frontier County Sunday

The Frontier County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a fatal motorcycle accident that occurred around noon on Sunday. In a news release, Sheriff Dan Rupp says it occurred about a mile east of Curtis on Highway 23. Fifty-two-year-old Lori Paulsen of North Platte was operating a motorcycle that left the roadway and onto the shoulder where she lost control, causing the motorcycle to flip over into the ditch. Paulsen was transported to Great Plains Health in North Platte where she later died due to her injuries. Paulsen was riding with a group of friends and her husband at the time. The SHeriff’s Office was assisted by Frontier County Ambulance and Curtis Fire.