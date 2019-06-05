Motorcycle Fatality Follows Pursuit in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND — At approximately 12:10 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) observed a southbound, orange Kawasaki motorcycle traveling at 80 miles per hour on South Locust Street in Grand Island. That area is a 50 miles per hour zone. Troopers attempted a traffic stop, but the motorcycle fled.

A pursuit was initiated as the motorcycle fled at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour, making multiple turns and eventually traveling northbound on Highway 281. Moments later, the motorcycle was involved in a crash with another vehicle at the intersection of Highway 281 and West Old Potash Highway. The entire pursuit lasted approximately five minutes.

The motorcycle rider, 27 year-old Matthew Bradshaw, was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island where he was pronounced deceased. The driver of the other vehicle, a Volkswagen Passat, was not injured.

NSP has requested that the Grand Island Police Department conduct an investigation.