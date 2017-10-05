Motorcyclist Dead After Collision with Semi in Butler County

RISING CITY, Neb. – According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, a motorcyclist has lost his life after a head on collision with a semi in Butler County.

At approximately 7:17 a.m. Thursday morning, Butler County Sheriff’s responded to a semi/motorcycle fatality accident on Highway 81 and Road 32. The motorcycle driven by Arez M. Karim, 26, of Lincoln, was northbound on highway 81 and was struck by the semi traveling southbound on Highway 81, driven by Jeremy Root, 30, of Hastings. The semi crossed over the center line and struck the motorcycle head on.

This accident was investigated by the Butler and Polk County Sheriff’s Offices and the Nebraska State Patrol. Alcohol was not a factor. Seat belt usage is unknown at this time and weather is suspected to be a contributing factor.