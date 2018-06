ASHLAND, Neb. – Authorities say a man died after his motorcycle struck a deer along U.S. Highway 6 in eastern Nebraska.

The accident occurred around 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the Ashland area. The man was headed west when the deer jumped out of the north ditch onto the highway. The man tried to miss the deer but failed.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn’t been released.