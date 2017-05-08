Motorcyclist injured in collision with deputy’s cruiser

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-234333 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | May 8, 2017
TRENTON, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a motorcyclist has been injured in a collision with a sheriff deputy’s cruiser in southwest Nebraska’s Hitchcock County.

The accident occurred around 3:15 p.m. Friday at the junction of U.S. Highway 34 and Nebraska Highway 25 near Trenton.

The Nebraska State Patrol says Hitchcock County Deputy Thomas Jones had halted at a stop sign and apparently didn’t see the motorcycle before driving into the intersection where the collision occurred.

Jones was not hurt. The patrol says 58-year-old Brian Buhr, of McCook, was taken to Community Hospital in McCook.

