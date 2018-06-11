class="post-template-default single single-post postid-316550 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | June 11, 2018
Motorcyclist killed in eastern Nebraska collision

WAVERLY, Neb. – Authorities say a man died after his motorcycle collided with an oncoming sport utility vehicle in eastern Nebraska.

The collision occurred around 5 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 6 just east of Waverly. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says the eastbound motorcyclist rode into the westbound lane and struck the SUV.

The motorcyclist has been identified as 51-year-old Ronald Corum Jr., who lived in Greenwood. An autopsy was ordered.

The SUV driver has been identified as 44-year-old Mark Leavitt, who lives in rural Lincoln. He and one of his six passengers were treated for minor injuries. The others weren’t hurt.

