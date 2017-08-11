class="post-template-default single single-post postid-253241 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
BY KRVN News | August 11, 2017
Motorcyclist victim identified in Grand Island accident

The Grand Island Police Department has identified a Loup City man as the victim of motorcycle accident on Thursday. Forty-six-year-old James R. O’Brien was driving a motorcycle that sped up to beat a traffic signal when it collided with another vehicle in the intersection.

Grand Island Police adds that a contributing factor to the crash was that O’Brien was wearing a novelty helmet instead of a DOT approved helmet. The Police Department says a DOT approved helmet could have prevented the seriousness of the head injury that contributed to his death.

