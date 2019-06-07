class="post-template-default single single-post postid-389296 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | June 7, 2019
Motorcyclist who died after crash during chase is identified

Grand Island, Neb. — Authorities have released the name of a motorcyclist who died at a hospital after colliding with a car during a pursuit by state troopers on the west side of Grand Island.

The Grand Island Police Department said Friday the man’s been identified as  27-year-old Matthew Bradshaw. He lived in Grand Island.

The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers tried to pull over a motorcyclist later identified as Bradshaw around 12:10 a.m. Wednesday for going 80 mph  in a 50 mph  zone. He sped away and exceeded more than 100 mph  during what the patrol says was a five-minute chase.

The chase ended when the motorcycle and car collided at a U.S. Highway 281 intersection. The car driver wasn’t injured.

