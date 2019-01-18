Motorists encountering slick & icy conditions

I-80 in both directions: Roadway is completely covered with ice.

Between Exit 222: NE 21; Cozad (43 miles east of North Platte) and Exit 257: US 183; Holdrege;Elm Creek (16 miles west of Kearney). The roadway is completely covered with ice.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL TO EASTERN NEBRASKA AND MUCH OF NORTHERN AND EASTERN KANSAS “or” ALONG AND EAST OF A LINE FROM RUSHVILLE TO OGALLALA AND COLBY.

–The Advisory runs until Midnight Tonight in the West and Central and until 6 Tomorrow Morning in the East.

–Freezing fog and drizzle, and then light snow will lead to slippery conditions.

–Snow accumulations will total up to an inch in the West and Central and from 2 to 4 inches in the East.

–North winds will gust as high as 35.