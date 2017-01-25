class="single single-post postid-211029 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | January 25, 2017
Mountain lion captured in 2003 at Omaha intersection dies

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Omaha zoo officials say a mountain lion that was shot and captured at one of Omaha’s busiest intersections in 2003 has died in captivity.

Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium says the puma, named “Omaha,” died Wednesday morning after a long battle with kidney disease.

The 108-pound, 7-foot long male cat captured national attention when it was spotted in a residential park near 114th Street and West Dodge Road. Police and zoo officials converged on the area and tranquilized it. But before the drug took effect, the cat lunged at an officer and was shot in a hind leg. After surgery, it recovered and remained at the zoo.

Then-zoo director Lee Simmons said he believed the puma followed a creek into the city, feeding on rabbits and dogs.

