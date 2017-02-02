Mountain lion found on Scottsbluff front porch is killed

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities have killed a mountain lion that was found on the front porch of a home in Scottsbluff.

Scottsbluff police say the animal was first reported around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday. A Nebraska state trooper in the area talked with the person who reported the sighting and then also spotted it. It was in a field, heading east into the city. Officers soon found it on the front porch nearby, where it was darted with a tranquilizing agent and then euthanized by a veterinarian. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission policy is to kill mountain lions found within city limits in order to ensure the safety of residents.