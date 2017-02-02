class="post-template-default single single-post postid-212956 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Mountain lion found on Scottsbluff front porch is killed | KRVN Radio

BY AP | February 2, 2017
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities have killed a mountain lion that was found on the front porch of a home in Scottsbluff.
Scottsbluff police say the animal was first reported around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday. A Nebraska state trooper in the area talked with the person who reported the sighting and then also spotted it. It was in a field, heading east into the city.  Officers soon found it on the front porch nearby, where it was darted with a tranquilizing agent and then euthanized by a veterinarian.  The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission policy is to kill mountain lions found within city limits in order to ensure the safety of residents.

