Mountain Lion hunting season under consideration in Nebraska

Lincoln, Neb. — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission are considering opening up a season for mountain lion hunting.

A public hearing will be held at 9 a.m. June 22 at the Mid-Plains Community College in Ogallala.

The proposed season would allow eight mountain lions to be killed in portions of Pine Ridge in northwestern Nebraska. A news release from the commission says opening a hunting season will allow the population to stay healthy while halting growth or reducing population size.

The meeting will also discuss fees for park activities at Louisville State Recreation Area and Platte River State Park, reports on environmental issues in Lake McConaughy and input regarding state threatened or endangered species lists.