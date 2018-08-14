Mountain lion killed north of Hay Springs

Lincoln, Neb. — Nebraska Game and Parks Commission officials have confirmed that a female mountain lion was killed by a landowner north of Hay Springs in Sheridan County for depredating poultry.

The landowner observed the mountain lion killing his chickens, shot and killed the 10- to 12-month-old mountain lion, and immediately reported to Game and Parks in accordance with state law.

Staff wildlife and law enforcement officials collected the carcass.

“State law allows livestock owners to kill a mountain lion immediately if it is in the process of stalking, killing, or consuming livestock on their property,” said Sam Wilson, carnivore program manager for the Commission.

This is the fifth confirmed case of livestock depredation in Nebraska by a mountain lion since the species’ confirmed presence in the state in 1991. In addition to the latest case, the confirmations consist of a calf in Blaine County in 2014, a calf in Sheridan County in 2017, two goats in Dawes County in 2017, and one goat in Dawes County last month.

In June, Game and Parks commissioners approved a hunting season for mountain lions in the Pine Ridge that aims to lower mountain lion densities – a response to public concerns and Commission research. The season is scheduled Jan. 1-Feb. 28, 2019.

More information about mountain lions in Nebraska may be found at outdoornebraska.org/mountainlions.