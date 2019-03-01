class="post-template-default single single-post postid-369407 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
Move Over violation leads to cocaine seizure | KRVN Radio

Move Over violation leads to cocaine seizure

BY Nebraska State Patrol | March 1, 2019
Home News Regional News
Move Over violation leads to cocaine seizure
Trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol seized two pounds of cocaine following a traffic stop near Hershey on Interstate 80 on Thursday.
Courtesy/ Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Victor Phillips.

MARCH 1, 2019 (NORTH PLATTE, NEB.)  — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people and seized two pounds of cocaine following a traffic stop near Hershey on Interstate 80.

At approximately 9:00 a.m. Thursday, February 28, an eastbound Cadillac Escalade failed to move over while a trooper was finishing another traffic stop on I-80. The trooper performed a traffic stop on the Escalade near mile marker 163.

Courtesy/ Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Andrea Freeman.

During the traffic stop, troopers conducted a search of the vehicle and found two pounds of cocaine hidden inside the backrest of the driver’s seat.

The driver, Andrea Freeman, 36, and passenger, Victor Phillips, 30, both of Chicago, were arrested for possession of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp. Both were lodged in Lincoln County Jail.

Trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol seized two pounds of cocaine following a traffic stop near Hershey on Interstate 80 on Thursday.

 

 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments