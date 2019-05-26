MPCC classes transfer directly into UNL College of Engineering

Updated course offerings at Mid-Plains Community College will give high school students the credits they need to transfer directly into the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Engineering — or almost any other physics or engineering program they desire.

“We have retained relevant courses, modified some existing ones and added new courses,” said Jared Daily, MPCC physics and engineering instructor. “All are offered as dual credit, distance learning courses with the option of a podcast for students unable to view lectures live. Lab sections will be arranged with distance learning students to accommodate schedules and circumstances.”

The following is a list of the updated course offerings for fall:

General Physics I with Calculus is a required course for all engineering, physics and chemistry majors. Students must have taken and passed college algebra and trigonometry. There is a corequisite of Calculus I.

Elementary General Physics I is a required course for all biological sciences students and many students in medical fields. Students must have taken and passed college algebra. Trigonometry is a corequisite.

Interpersonal Skills for Engineering Leaders is a new course for engineering students at UNL, and it replaces the introductory engineering design course. There are no prerequisites, and the bulk of the class will involve students working with people in their communities on local projects and activities.

Introduction to CAD is a required course for many engineering majors. There are no prerequisites, and the class will be delivered online.

Those interested in learning more about the courses, or MPCC’s engineering program, can contact Daily at (308) 221 – 6434 or dailyj@mpcc.edu.