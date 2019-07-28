MPCC joins forces with Chamberlain University

A new educational partnership between Mid Plains Community College and Illinois-based Chamberlain University will allow MPCC’s nursing students, faculty and alumni toadvance their degrees through a program that fits their lifestyles.

As a result of the partnership, qualifying individuals pursuing a degree through Chamberlain will have full access to Chamberlain’s online degree programs at a discounted rate. That amounts to a 10 percent savings on tuition. There are also no application fees or transcript request fees.

Students will have 24-hour access to coursework, library and associated databases, complimentary tutoring assistance and academic support designed specifically for individuals taking classes online.

The savings apply toward Chamberlain’s online registered nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree completion option, Master of Science in Nursing degree program, graduate certificate programs, Master of Public Health degree program, Doctor of Nursing Practice degree program and Master of Social Work program.

“We know the education of our healthcare workforce is vital to all of us, and Mid Plains does an outstanding job preparing the future nursing staff that will transform healthcare,” said Michelle Carlson, Chamberlain’s healthcare development specialist for Nebraska and Iowa. “This partnership will allow those students who want to further their education to do so with our commitment to providing an extraordinary RN-BSN program or other program they choose at Chamberlain.”

Chamberlain University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and has been providing excellence in nursing education for more than 125 years.

The mission of MPCC’s nursing program is to provide a quality nursing education based on contemporary nursing practices and to educate nurses to provide safe, quality, evidence-based and patient-centered nursing care to diverse patients in a variety of healthcare environments. To ensure the mission continues after graduation, the nursing students create a plan for lifelong learning.

“The faculty and I stress to our nursing students the importance of continuing their education beyond the degree that they obtain from MPCC,” said Kathy Harrison, MPCC director of nursing. “Our students know that as a nurse – learning can never end. The partnership that we have developed with Chamberlain gives our students another excellent option to continue their education once they leave MPCC.”