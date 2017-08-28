MPCC offers flipbooks for community classes

Mid-Plains Community College is making it easier than ever for people to take a class for fun or to polish their professional skills.

All of the courses offered through the college’s Business and Community Education department have been consolidated into easy-to-use flipbooks that can be found at: http://www.mpcc.edu/bce/download-our-schedule.

The flip books, one outlining classes in McCook and one listing classes in North Platte, replace the previously used fall and spring promotional brochures. They will be updated every other month to reflect new BCE courses and training opportunities.

“The flipbooks come with so many fun features, including vibrant colors, larger font for easy reading and up-to-date course offerings,” said Crystal Welch, BCE coordinator. “We’ve already received some great feedback from the community and are excited for more people to view them.”

Hard copies of the flipbooks are available by calling the BCE office at: 535-3678.

Beginning Equine Drawing, Intro to Sports Photography, Women Learning to Lead Fearlessly, ACT Test Prep and Social Media for Business: Strategies to Create Your Social Media Plan are just a few examples of the many classes BCE will offer this fall.

More information about the BCE program and the educational opportunities it provides is available at http://www.mpcc.edu/bce.