MPCC offers substitute teacher training

Mid-Plains Community College campuses in Broken Bow, Imperial, Ogallala and Valentine are doing their part to help meet the need for substitute teachers in Nebraska.

MPCC has paired two courses that meet the specific requirements of a professional education class and human relations training for people interested in obtaining a substitute teaching certificate through the Nebraska Department of Education.

The classes, Intro to Education and Issues of Unity and Diversity, will be offered one evening per week during the fall semester.

Anyone with 60 college credits in any discipline will then be able to work with their local school districts in obtaining a certificate that will allow them to substitute teach for 40 days in a school district. The certificate is valid for three years.

The classes are hybrids, meaning they contain a distance learning or in-class experience with an online component. They are scheduled for 4-6:30 p.m. (MT)/5-7:30 p.m. (CT) on Mondays Aug. 19-Dec. 9.

Registration can be done through any MPCC community campus:

Broken Bow – (308) 872-5259

Imperial – (308) 882-5972

Ogallala – (308) 284-9830

Valentine – (402) 376-8033