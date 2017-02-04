MPCC offers women’s self-defense class

Women in Imperial and Ogallala will have the chance to learn how to defend themselves thanks to a new class offered by Mid-Plains Community College.

Bill Redinger, a retired patrolman, will teach a self-defense class from 1-6 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Imperial Campus and from 1-6 p.m. March 4 at the Ogallala Campus. The classes are open to women 15 or older.

“It’s important for all women to attend a class like this at some point and time in their lives,” said Redinger. “Especially in small communities, it’s easy to become too complacent and be taken advantage of.”

Participants will learn basic self-defense techniques through a combination of demonstrations and active participation. They will receive tips on pressure points, areas to strike an assailant and how to be more aware of their surroundings.

“The classes are very hands-on,” said Redinger. “We’re going to be punching, kicking and jabbing. I recommend everyone bring a water bottle and trim fingernails ahead of time.”

Classes are limited to 12 participants. No men are allowed.

“I always tell the women, ‘You may love him today, but tomorrow, you may have to defend yourself against him,” said Redinger.

Women can register by calling (308) 882-5972 in Imperial, or (308) 284-9830 in Ogallala.