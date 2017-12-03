MPCC prepares students for logistics/supply chain jobs

They are the behind the scenes “worker bees” – often overlooked in terms of recognition, but tremendously vital to the success of any organization.

Logisticians are responsible for organizing supply chains, the systems that transfer products from suppliers into the hands of consumers.

They affect every industry in the world because they manage the entire life cycle of products, from acquisition and allocation to delivery.

The work is fast-paced, and demand for it continues to grow. There were approximately 149,000 jobs for logisticians last year, and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts that number will increase more than 10,000 by 2026.

The fact that those opportunities are out there is part of what prompted Michael Bergmeier, of North Platte, to go back to school after a 20-year hiatus.

“I was reading the news and seeing massive amounts of privatization and instances where technology was taking over jobs,” said Bergmeier. “At the same time, retirees were getting their pensions cut, and I was afraid that someday a pension might not be there for me.”

He wanted a position that not only offered more security, but that would also allow him to use his mind and continue to develop professional skills.

Because his interests were in transit and warehousing, Bergmeier began looking at options in the field of logistics.

He is currently pursuing the Associate of Applied Science degree in Business with an emphasis in Logistics/Materials Management offered by Mid-Plains Community College. The emphasis prepares students to manage and coordinate all logistical functions in an enterprise.

It includes instruction in acquisitions and purchasing, inventory control, storage and handling, just-in-time manufacturing, logistics planning, shipping and delivery management, transportation, quality control, budgeting and resource estimation and allocation.

Graduates leave prepared to manage the flow of material through a supply chain in a local, regional or global marketplace.

MPCC also offers a Supply Chain Management degree. It provides fundamentals in business concepts and the interpersonal aspects needed to succeed in the job market, including critical thinking and analysis, leadership, effective listening, teamwork and communication skills.

More information about the logistics and supply chain management courses available through Mid-Plains can be found online at www.mpcc.edu.