MPCC raffle car to be on display in Fremont this weekend

North Platte’s Mid-Plains Community College’s 1965 Chevy Impala Raffle Car will be on display in Fremont this weekend. Area Associate Vice President of Public Information and Marketing Chuck Salestrom says the Impala has been modified and restored by students. “This is the 13th car that our Mid-Plains Community College Transportation Division, the students within that group, they have created a total frame off restoration of a Classic Car. And in this particular case this year it’s a 1965 Chevy Impala.”

Salestrom says the car is a modified and has a late model, big block fuel injection motor, drivetrain, is a custom color, and has brakes and a vintage air conditioner on and in it.

The car, which will be at the Fremont Swap Meet at Christensen Field all day Saturday and Sunday, is valued at around $40,000.

The car will also be at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island later this summer. “We’ll end up with the car for the entire 11 days at the Nebraska State Fair. And people can come by and take a look at the car, tell them look at the various programs that we offer at Mid-Plains Community College. And then also they can buy a raffle ticket. In fact, the winning raffle ticket last year was sold at the Nebraska State Fair.”

Salestrom says proceeds from the raffle will go towards next year’s car and scholarships for students.

The drawing for the Gold Car will take place at 3:00 p.m. on September 9th at Colonel Cody’s Cruise Show and Shine in downtown North Platte.

Click Here to Listen to Interview with Chuck Salestrom