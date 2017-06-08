MPCC to reveal 2017 raffle car

The public will get its first look at the 2017 Mid-Plains Community College raffle car on Monday. An unveiling ceremony is planned for noon at North Platte Buick GMC, (formerly Bob Spady Buick-GMC), 2302 East Fourth St.

Students in the Classic Car Restoration, Automotive Technology and Auto Body Technology programs at MPCC completely gut, rebuild and restore a classic car every year in an effort to gain hands-on, real world experience.

The car that will be revealed Monday is the 13th produced by the college’s Transportation Division. It will be used a number of ways.

First, it counts toward a certificate in automotive restoration for the students who worked on it. The project required them to learn about and merge both traditional and modern engineering and technology.

Second, the car will be used to attract attention to the college and its transportation programs. It will tour the state over the summer, making appearances at car shows, parades and cruise night events in an attempt to recruit future students.

The purpose of the raffle is to generate scholarship money for students in the Automotive Technology and Auto Body Technology programs and to help offset the cost of producing another raffle car next year.

This year’s project received a boost from a number of local businesses who either donated cash, parts or discounts. Those include Dave Smith Signs, JM Parts & Equipment, E.J.’s Outdoor Sports, Cohagen Battery and LKQ Corporation-Keystone Automotive.

A total of 10,000 raffle tickets are up for grabs this year at a price of $10 each. They will be sold everywhere the car makes an appearance. A schedule will be posted on the college’s website, mpcc.edu, as dates become available.

Tickets can also be purchased at the welcome centers at any of MPCC’s campuses in North Platte, McCook, Broken Bow, Imperial, Ogallala and Valentine.

Additionally, a number of businesses, organizations and individuals will sell tickets. In North Platte, those include: North Platte Buick GMC, Cohagen Battery Store, Grandma’s Memories Antiques and Collectibles, Isabelle’s Auction House, A.J. Janas, Pat Smith, Jody’s Auto Sales, Larry’s Barber Shop, Modern Tire Pros, Twin River Body Shop, Keystone Automotive and E.J.’s Outdoor Sports.

Tickets may also be purchased at Rex’s Refrigeration in Ogallala and at the Curtis Collision Center in Curtis.

The drawing will be at 3 p.m. during the Colonel Cody’s Cruise Show and Shine in downtown North Platte on Sept. 9.