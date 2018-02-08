MPCC to unveil 2018 raffle car

Mid-Plains Community College will unveil its 2018 raffle car project at the Tri-City Street Rods Car Show in the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at Grand Island’s Fonner Park Feb. 17-18.

About the car

This year, the MPCC Transportation Division’s 14th raffle car will be a totally brand new 1932 Ford Roadster. This year’s project was developed through a partnership with Speedway Motors in Lincoln and was completely built using Speedway parts. The car was designed and assembled by MPCC’s Classic Car Restoration, Automotive Technology and Auto Body Technology programs.

“This car is a little different from the first 13 projects,” said Bryan Herrick, MPCC’s first year Automotive Technology instructor. “In the past, the students restored and modified a classic car. That process required learning older technology along with current design and finding ways to merge the two together. This year, they built the entire car from the ground up.”

“Our students still learn chassis, electrical systems, drivetrains, refinishing and upholstery,” said Don Wilson, MPCC Auto Body instructor and one of the faculty supervisors of the program. “There isn’t a book of step-by-step instructions in the building process and our students must learn each process before they can make the various systems work properly and look amazing.”

This year’s drivetrain consists of a 327 GM small block engine with three 2-barrel carburetors and is coupled to a Turbo 350 automatic transmission and a Ford 9” rear end. They added 4-wheel disc brakes with Rocket wheels.

“One of our goals is to build a car that the general public can drive,” said Herrick. His students were responsible for building the engine, suspension, electrical and brake systems.

The entire car is ether painted, chromed, stainless or fabric and Wilson’s Auto Body students were in charge of all surface preparation, painting and the interior. This year, the students even fabricated the seats.

“The ’32 Ford partnership with Speedway has been a wonderful experience,” said Herrick. “We built the motor from scratch using stock Speedway parts. Maybe the coolest things is that 95 percent of the entire project came right out of the Speedway catalog. The remaining five percent involved our construction of the interior.”

The car will tour the state over the summer, making appearances at car shows, parades and cruise night events starting the middle of June.

The state allows MPCC to conduct the raffle within a 90-day window. A total of 10,000 raffle tickets will be offered at a price of $10 each. Proceeds will be used for scholarships for students in the college’s transportation programs and to help offset the cost of producing the next raffle car project.

Tickets will be sold everywhere the vehicle is displayed. A schedule will be posted on the college’s website, mpcc.edu, as dates become available.

The drawing for the ’32 Ford will be at 3 p.m. during Colonel Cody’s Cruise Show and Shine in downtown North Platte on Sept. 8.