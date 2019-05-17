Multi-Agency effort leads to narcotics arrests in Kearney

An on-going, joint investigation involving members of the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force resulted in the service of three search warrants at approximately 7 a.m. Friday morning in Kearney.

Search warrants were served simultaneously at 1801, 1806, and 1811 Ave B by members of the Kearney Police/Buffalo County Emergency Services Team and Task Force Officers.

Officers located narcotics at each location and made four adult arrests. 36 year old Jennifer Burbach, 43 year old JC Hunt, 46 year old Geoffrey Mazankowski, and 54 year old Gordon Macellus, all of Kearney were booked into the Buffalo County Jail on Felony Possession of Controlled Substance charges. Two children were also present during the arrests and have been placed in the custody of family members. This is an on-going investigation.

Members of the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force involved with this operation include the Kearney Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, Adams County Sheriff’s Department, Hall County Sheriff’s Department.