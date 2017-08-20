Multi-Vehicle Accident On Highway 30

LEXINGTON – Three vehicles were involved in an accident on Highway 30 west of Lexington near the Darr interchange, late Sunday morning. According to Chief Dawson County Sheriff Deputy, Mike Hudson, a van was traveling behind a car in the Westbound lane. The car attempted a left hand turn onto road 429. The van attempted to pass the car at the intersection when a truck pulling a camper in the Eastbound lane struck the van.

All involved were taken to Lexington Regional Health Center with seemingly non-life threatening injuries. These include one female in the car, a male driving the van sustained a broken leg and the male and female driving the truck had neck and back pain. All vehicles are considered total losses.