Multiple agencies conducted drug sweep in Central Nebraska on Thursday

Multiple law enforcement agencies participated in a drug sweep Thursday to arrest 12 individuals in the Central Nebraska region for federal charges of distributing methamphetamine and one defendant was also arrested on a state charge of distribution of cocaine. Four federal search warrants and one state search warrant were executed in Grand Island and part of the operation that resulted in the recovery of a significant amount of U.S. Currency, over 2 pounds of methamphetamine, and a yet to be determined amount of cocaine. Court appearances for defendants arrested on federal charges will occur in Lincoln.

The Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force consists of the following agencies: The Grand Island Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol, Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Kearney Police Department, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Hastings Police Department, Adams County Sheriff’s Office, The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Hall County Attorney’s Office, and the United States Attorney’s Office.

Other law enforcement agencies involved in the operation include the Aurora Police Department and the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office.

Arrested Individuals:

Rodrigo Bolanos

Juan Corado Arriaza

Gustavo Cruz Hernandez

Jose Donato

Daniel Espinoza-Garcia

Arturo Javier Garcia

Judith Leyva-Reynoso

Erick Lozano

Miguel Luna

Juan Medina

Miguel Mendez

Manuel Sanchez

Lynie Chanthavong