Multiple agencies conducted drug sweep in Central Nebraska on Thursday

Multiple law enforcement agencies participated in a drug sweep Thursday to arrest 12 individuals in the Central Nebraska region for federal charges of distributing methamphetamine and one defendant was also arrested on a state charge of distribution of cocaine. Four federal search warrants and one state search warrant were executed in Grand Island and part of the operation that resulted in the recovery of a significant amount of U.S. Currency, over 2 pounds of methamphetamine, and a yet to be determined amount of cocaine. Court appearances for defendants arrested on federal charges will occur in Lincoln.
The Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force consists of the following agencies: The Grand Island Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol, Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Kearney Police Department, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Hastings Police Department, Adams County Sheriff’s Office, The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Hall County Attorney’s Office, and the United States Attorney’s Office.
Other law enforcement agencies involved in the operation include the Aurora Police Department and the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office.
Arrested Individuals:
Rodrigo Bolanos
Juan Corado Arriaza
Gustavo Cruz Hernandez
Jose Donato
Daniel Espinoza-Garcia
Arturo Javier Garcia
Judith Leyva-Reynoso
Erick Lozano
Miguel Luna
Juan Medina
Miguel Mendez
Manuel Sanchez
Lynie Chanthavong