Multiple Agencies Cooperate to Locate Abduction Suspect, Victim

North Platte, Neb. — Authorities with the Nebraska State Patrol, Custer County Sheriff’s Office, Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lexington Police Department worked together to quickly locate the victim of an apparent abduction and arrest the suspect Tuesday morning in Lexington.

The incident happened at approximately 5:00 a.m. when the Custer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Callaway following reports that an adult female had been taken against her will by a known acquaintance. The male suspect was reportedly also driving a stolen vehicle.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., troopers were able to locate the suspect and victim at the Walmart in Lexington. Ryan Ingram, 32, of Kearney, was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, violation of a protection order, false reporting, open container, possession of drug paraphernalia, and outstanding warrants. Ingram was lodged in Dawson County Jail.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency on the ongoing investigation.