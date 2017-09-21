Multiple Agencies Searching for Escaped Inmate

LINCOLN, NEB. — Authorities with the Nebraska State Patrol and other law enforcement agencies are urging the public to be on the lookout for an inmate who escaped from a prisoner transport Wednesday afternoon in Saunders County.

The inmate is: Eric G. Scott, Height: 5’10’’ Weight: 190 pounds Age: 37

Scott escaped on Highway 77, near Ithaca, at approximately 2:30 p.m. while being transferred by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office from the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln to Dodge County Jail. The transfer was in preparation for a court appearance Thursday. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and khaki prison pants. During the escape, Scott stole the deputy’s car. He later left that vehicle at Nebraska Furniture Mart in Omaha.

Scott is considered to be armed and dangerous. If you see him, call 911 immediately. Do not approach him yourself. If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Eric Scott, please call 911.

NSP has utilized the Aviation Support Division and Troopers on the ground in cooperation with the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies.