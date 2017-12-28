Multiple fatalities reported in rural Indianola residence

Multiple fatalities have been reported in a Red Willow County fire early Thursday morning but, the number of fatalities was not being released.

According to the Nebraska State Fire Marshall’s Office, it was reported around midnight as a structure fire to a rural Indianola residence with individuals still inside.

Fire departments from Indianola, McCook and Red Willow Western Rural responded to the scene along with the Red Willow County Sheriff’s Office to find the single story residence involved in fire.

Several investigators with the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office are working with the Red Willow County Sheriff’s Office and the Red Willow County Attorney in conducting an investigation. The Fire Marshall’s Office reports that autopsies will be performed for proper identification.