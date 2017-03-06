Multiple fire crews battle grass fire in Custer county

A large grass fire reported Monday around noon near Cumro Road and the intersection with Highway 183 in Custer County is believed to be out. A spokesperson from Westerville talked with one of the landowners and learned that the fire was extinguished at approximately 2:30 p.m. It’s unknown much area the fire consumed, but it was headed toward two new houses south of Cumro Road and it was stopped before it reached those structures. Most of the land in the area of the fire is pastureland. Several community fire departments were involved in fighting the fire including Cumro Fire Department, Ansley, Eddyville, Miller, Amherst, Oconto, Mason City, and Litchfield. There’s no information at this time whether there were any injuries.

In addition, a field fire was reported 4 miles northwest of Bertrand Monday morning around 10. A local farmer lost two bags of corn. Bertrand Firefighters received mutual aid from Loomis to put the fire out.