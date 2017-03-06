class="post-template-default single single-post postid-220198 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Multiple fire crews battle grass fire in Custer county | KRVN Radio

Multiple fire crews battle grass fire in Custer county

BY KRVN News | March 6, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Multiple fire crews battle grass fire in Custer county

A large grass fire reported Monday around noon  near Cumro Road and the intersection with Highway 183 in Custer County is believed to be out.  A spokesperson from Westerville  talked with one of the landowners and learned that the fire was extinguished at approximately 2:30 p.m. It’s unknown  much area the fire consumed, but it  was headed toward two new houses south of   Cumro Road and it was stopped before it reached those structures.  Most of the land in the area of the fire is pastureland. Several community fire departments were involved in fighting the fire including Cumro Fire Department, Ansley, Eddyville, Miller, Amherst, Oconto, Mason City, and Litchfield. There’s no information at this time whether there were any injuries.

In addition, a field fire was reported 4 miles northwest of Bertrand Monday morning around 10.  A local farmer lost two bags of corn. Bertrand Firefighters received mutual aid from Loomis to put the fire out.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments