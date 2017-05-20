Multiple youths involved in single vehicle accident near Cozad

A single vehicle rollover accident Friday morning about 4 miles North of Cozad resulted in all 5 occupants being transported to Cozad Community Hospital. According to Dawson County Sheriff Gary Reiber, it occurred around 10:31am as an SUV, being driven by a 16-year-old Cozad girl, was traveling northbound on Road 420 near the intersection of Road 766. The driver lost control on the wet, gravel road and it rolled two times coming to rest on it’s wheels in a field. Two passengers, a 15-year-old Cozad boy and 15-year-old girl, were unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle. The driver and two other passengers, both aged 12, were wearing seatbelts. One of the passengers was planned to be transferred to a Kearney hospital for further care. Cozad Fire and Rescue assisted at the scene and transport of the patients. The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.