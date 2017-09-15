Murante wins Lincoln-area endorsements in treasurer’s race

LINCOLN, Neb. — A Nebraska lawmaker running for state treasurer has scored endorsements from several Lincoln-area Republican officials.

Sen. John Murante of Gretna said Thursday he has won support from former Gov. Kay Orr, current Lt. Gov. Mike Foley, and several state lawmakers and city and county officials in Lancaster County.

Murante hopes replace State Treasurer Don Stenberg, who is ineligible to run again because of term limits.

Foley praised Murante as a “rock-solid voice for conservative values.” Sen. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln says Murante will be a careful steward of tax dollars if elected.

Murante was previously endorsed by Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Another Republican, Taylor Royal of Omaha, has signaled he may seek the seat. Royal ran unsuccessfully for Omaha mayor earlier this year.

No Democratic candidate has announced plans to run.