Murder case put on hold while defendant undergoes treatment

Proceedings in the murder case against 41-year-old Jose Regalado-Mendez has been placed on hold while he undergoes treatment at the Lincoln Regional Center to restore his competency to assist in his defense. In a hearing Friday, Dawson County District Judge Jim Doyle reviewed a competency evaluation report by psychologist Dr. Mario Scalora. Judge Doyle ruled Regalado-Mendez was not competent to stand trial at this time and ordered that he be transferred to Lincoln when there is an opening for treatment to restore competency. Judge Doyle then sealed the report declaring it a medical record and subject to federal privacy laws. He also ordered a status report on Regalado-Mendez’s progress 90 days after treatment began.

Regalado-Mendez was scheduled for a June jury trial in the death of 37-year-old Jose Hernandez, whose remains were recovered on rural Lexington property where Regalado-Mendez resided. He is charged with First Degree Murder and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony.

A codefendant in the case, 34-year-old Melissa Callahan, is charged with being an Accessory to a Felony. She is scheduled for a jury trial in August.