Murder suspect to stand trial, will be evaluated for competency

A jury trial has been set for a 40-year-old Lexington man accused of 1st Degree Murder in the death of 37-year-old Jose Hernandez around October 4th, 2016. The remains of 37-year-old Jose Hernandez were found at a rural Lexington residence in December. Jose Regalado-Mendez stood mute at his arraignment Monday morning in Dawson County District Court in Lexington. Judge Jim Doyle entered not guilty pleas on Regalado-Mendez’s behalf and scheduled trial for June 13, 2017 at 9:00am. A conviction of 1st Degree Murder carries a penalty of life in prison. Regalado-Mendez is also charged with Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony which carries a penalty of 5 to 50 years imprisonment. He is being represented by Dawson County Public Defender Ken Harbison and Sarah Newell with the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy. The commission provides legal assistance to public defenders and court-appointed attorneys.

Judge Doyle also approved a defense request for Regalado-Mendez to be transported to Lincoln in March for a competency evaluation by psychologist Dr. Mario Scalora. Newell said that after meeting with Mr. Regalado-Mendez they have some concerns about his competency. She said that they would like to pursue an independent competency evaluation and have Regalado-Mendez interviewed in a secure location in the Lancaster County Jail located in Lincoln. While the request was for an order to transport the dependent for the evaluation, Judge Doyle surmised that “the underlying request is a competency evaluation.” He asked whether it might be used to “determine whether he is competent to stand trial?” Newell replied “that’s right your honor.”

Regalado-Mendez continues to be held, without bond, in the Dawson County Jail. During a previous hearing, a Dawson County Sheriff’s Office investigator testified that they believed Hernandez died around October 4th, 2016 from a single gun shot and assault. A co-defendant, 37-year-old Melissa Callahan, is charged with being an accessory in the case. Callahan pled not guilty to the charge and her jury trial is set for May 9, 2016 at 9:00am.