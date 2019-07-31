class="post-template-default single single-post postid-399003 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Murder trial in killing of Peru State College student moved

BY Associated Press | July 31, 2019
Beatrice, Neb. —  A judge has granted the request of a man accused of killing a Peru State College student to move his trial from Nemaha County.

Radio station KWBE reports that a judge on Tuesday granted a change of venue request from Joshua Keadle, who is set to stand trial Sept. 16 for first-degree murder in the disappearance and presumed death of a 19-year-old Peru State College student, Tyler “Ty” Thomas.

Keadle’s trial will now be held in Gage County, where the judge said the courthouse in Beatrice has better facilities.

Thomas disappeared Dec. 3, 2010, after leaving a party near the campus. The state issued a death certificate for Thomas in 2013, even though her body has never been found.

Keadle is serving a 15-to-20-year prison sentence for the 2008 rape of a 15-year-old girl.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
