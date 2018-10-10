Legacy of the Plains Museum delivers 3,000 lbs of potatoes

The Legacy of the Plains Museum is finished its harvest, with deliveries of potatoes to area senior centers and food pantries on Oct. 9.

Among the traditional crops, potatoes are a constant. The museum grows potatoes each year for its annual Harvest Festival, where the public is invited to come out and pick their own potatoes from the field.

“They’re a huge hit for our Harvest Festival,” said Amanda Gibbs, executive director of Legacy of the Plains Museum. “Everyone loves fresh potatoes.”

Each year the museum volunteers use antique farm equipment to demonstrate how the potatoes were picked in the past.

While the community members pick lots of potatoes during the Harvest Festival there are still lots left over.

This year the museum had more than 3,000 lbs leftover to deliver to area food pantries and senior centers.

One of the first stops on the Legacy potato donation route was the Gering Senior Center, which received 200 lbs of potatoes.

“Oh, it helps us a lot,” said Betsy Poor Bear, head cook at the Gering Senior Center. “We make a lot of potatoes and one of the main sides is potatoes.”

The potatoes should last about a month, Poor Bear said.