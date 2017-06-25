Museum in Lincoln to host special Asteroid Day event

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A special Asteroid Day event has been scheduled at the University of Nebraska State Museum at Morrill Hall in Lincoln. The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Elsbeth Magilton is executive director of space, cyber and telecommunications law at the university Law College, and she’ll discuss during her opening remarks how law and policy play important roles in global efforts to track asteroids.

Guests will receive free admission to Morrill Hall and Mueller Planetarium.

Asteroid Day is part of a global effort to increase awareness of potential asteroid collisions and how to protect Earth.